Animal pre-teaser: ‘50 second glimpse better than trailer of Adipurush,’ say Ranbir Kapoor fans

The pre-teaser of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Animal was released on Sunday and it instantly sent the actor's fans into a tizzy. The 50-second-long pre-teaser video showed Ranbir Kapoor killing several people with an axe with a brooding look and long beard adding to the menace. The teaser begins with a group of people whose faces are covered with golden skulls as they wield axes. Ranbir takes an axe and a fight sequence ensues between him and the group of supposed baddies.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the pre-teaser video of the film and wrote: “RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL’ PRE-TEASER IS HERE… Will keep it short and simple, after watching the first glimpse of #Animal: A STORM IS COMING… And #RanbirKapoor’s look is (sic). Here’s a sneak peek into the world created by #SandeepReddyVanga… #AnimalPreTeaser #BhushanKumar #MuradKhetani”.

Soon after the action-packed pre-teaser came out, moviegoers shared their reactions about the same. They were of the opinion that the film has blockbuster written all over it. Some users also said that the box office clash on August 11 is the one to watch out for.

This has blockbuster all written over it!! — Preetam Rao (@Preetam_M_Rao) June 11, 2023

Another user wrote that the 50-second glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film is way better than the whole teaser and trailer of the Prabhas-starrer mythological film Adipurush. He wrote: “AGREE OR DIE (sic). These 50sec Glimpse Are Better Than The Whole Teaser, Trailer Of Adipurush #Animal #Animalpreteaser #RanbirKapoor #Prabhas #AdipurushOnJune16th”

Another user said that Bollywood should not make remakes of superhit South Indian movies. The user suggested that Bollywood actors should instead work with South Indian movies to bring out the best in them.

Here are some other reactions to the Animal pre-teaser video released on June 11:

John wick in Indian attire and kulhadi. — Nishant Bhardwaj (@Nishant_Bliss) June 11, 2023

Big blow to whoever calls #RanbirKapoor a choclatey Boy romance only star , this movie will show that actors like #RanveerSingh can only come closer to his shadow pic.twitter.com/GJWFxv9jcK — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) June 11, 2023

RK looks quite dangerous 🔥

I am quite excited to see Ranbir Kapoor in a new role 😍#RanbirKapoor #Animal pic.twitter.com/ILYCSTiRpp — Mehwish Abbas890 (@MehwishAbbas890) June 11, 2023

Animal plot, cast

The film explores troubled connections in a mafia and how these result in the protagonist taking on the qualities of an animal. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Fahim Fazil in pivotal roles.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial gangster drama Animal will release across theatres in India on August 11, 2023, days before Independence Day (August 15) in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Animal, however, is not the only film that hit the silver screens on August 11 this year. Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel-starrer Gadar 2: The Katha Continues will also release at theatres on the same day.

