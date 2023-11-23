'Animal' trailer X review: 'Ranbir Kapoor's screen presence blows you away,' say netizens

'Animal' trailer review: Ranbir Kapoor fans and cinephiles are all excited for the actor's upcoming film Animal. T-Series on Thursday released the three-minute-32-second-long trailer of the film with much pomp and show. The trailer of the film begins with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor performing an intense scene.

In this scene, Ranbir's character asks his father (played by Anil Kapoor) to reverse roles and remember when he wanted to attend a Micheal Jackson concert as a kid. He further says that he could not attend the concert because it was his father's birthday.

The two then progress to re-enact the scene, before the trailer progresses to show a flashback. This flashback gives viewers a sneak peek into the relationship between the protagonist and his father. After the flashback, the trailer shows a confrontation between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. It also shows how a son takes on his father's clout and exacts revenge from those who shot his father.

Soon after the trailer of the film released, movie lovers took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Ranbir Kapoor's performance in the film. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani said that Ranbir Kapoor has delivered a career defining performance in this film, simply based off the trailer.

"The #AnimalTrailer showcases exceptional editing with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's distinctive touch. #RanbirKapoor𓃵 delivers a career-best performance, elevating expectations to another level. An exciting glimpse into what promises to be an outstanding film," he said in his post.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel also had positive words to say about Animal trailer. Kadel said that this film will cause "carnage at the box office guaranteed". "Even violence would get afraid to see its new form on screen. Mass+class+drama -- highest level. Ranbir Kapoor is a cerebral assassin in this one!! Bobby Deol turns behemoth. Carnage at the box office guaranteed. Sandeep Reddy Vanga Zindabaad," Kadel said in his post.

"#AnimalTrailer is literally BAAP OF ALL THE TRAILERS I have seen in a while. The SUPERSTAR, The LEGEND #RanbirKapoor's screen presence, his raw & rusty looks and intensity blows you away ! Bobby Deol is BEAST, Anil Kapoor is rage and Sandeep Reddy Vanga direction 🔥🔥🔥 Everyone on STEROIDS," a user wrote on X.

"WTF!! Vanga wasn't joking when he said he is going to show Ranbir Kapoor's Vishwaroop! Theatres will turn into stadiums," another user wrote.

Animal story, cast

Animal focuses on the strained relationship dynamics between a father and a son against the backdrop of crime and underworld. The film features a stellar cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Saurabh Sachdeva. It also features veterans like Prem Chopra and Shakti Kapoor in important supporting roles.

Animal run time, CBFC certificate, release date

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial has a staggering runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. It has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate. Animal was initially scheduled for an August release but it got postponed due to the release of movies like Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer.

On December 1, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will clash at the box office worldwide with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Animal will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

