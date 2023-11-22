'Kon hai ye log': Orry's 'I am a liver' video goes viral, triggers memefest on X

Not only is Orhan Awatramani or Orry the highlight of all Bollywood parties and other big functions organised by industrialists nowadays, he also feeds the meme cycle on social media platforms such as X (previously Twitter) and Instagram sometimes due to his outfits and other times due to his interviews.

Recently, an interview featuring Orry went viral on X wherein he can be seen saying that since he is living, he is a liver. "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yeah, I am a liver," the social media sensation can be seen saying in the now-viral video.

Teacher: Write few sentances about ur liver

Student: pic.twitter.com/E8jYhm5NdM — Atta TelGhee (@dakuwithchaku) November 21, 2023

The video sparked a memefest on social media, with users sharing the iconic Jolly LLB scene featuring Arshad Warsi to the famous 'Samaj mein nahi aaya' scene featuring Mukesh Tiwari and Ashwani Kalsekar.

Meanwhile his Bollywood fraaanzz pic.twitter.com/AhS1mjH0UT — Shikha Pruthi Gupta✨ (@justnottamomma) November 22, 2023

Orry : I am a liver

Kjo be like : pic.twitter.com/45Nw1bCYMr — Ravi Arora (@R_Rsa24) November 22, 2023

Some others also shared sarcastic takes on Orry's recent viral interview. "Orry is a secret agent working on himself and living his luxe life like a liver. Meanwhile, I am not so rich a person living my life with a tense career," a user said.

Orry is a secret agent working on himself and living his luxe life like a liver.

Meanwhile I am a not so rich person living my life with a tense career. — 🐉 MANSI :) (@have_you_met_m) November 22, 2023

If Orry is a liver then Bollywood definitely needs a transplant. — ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) November 22, 2023

"Some things... you just wish you could unhear???? (sic)," another user said. "If he's the liver, then let us all become alcoholics," yet another X user said.

Some things….. you just wish you could unhear???? 🤣 — Jeslyn George (@GeorgeJeslyn) November 21, 2023

If he's the liver, then let us all become alcoholics. — Dishant Shah (@dishahnt) November 22, 2023

I watch Netflix, so I'm also a Netflixer — Anil Tiwari (@Anil_Kumar_ti) November 22, 2023

Orhan Awatramani recently came in the news when Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday appeared on an episode of Koffee with Karan 8. During the course of the show, Karan Johar asked the two of them, "Who is Orry, the world wants to know?"

Sara replied and said that Orry "is a man of many things. he is a really fun person." Ananya Panday added, "I think he is going by-- Loved but misunderstood. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself."

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is often seen hanging out with Bollywood celebs Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday. He was also photographed with global celebs including Joe Jonas, Kylie Jenner, and Anne Hathaway among others. Not only this, he has also been photographed often with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant.

Also Read: 'Rasgullas are worth fighting for': Agra wedding brawl makes total sense to netizens!