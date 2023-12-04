'Animal' worldwide box office: Ranbir Kapoor's movie beats 'Napoleon', 'Hunger Games'

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' has been setting new box office benchmarks ever since its release on December 1. What more, the movie has been creating massive waves on a global level too. A report on Monday said the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial has even pipped big-budgeted Hollywood releases like 'Napoleon' and 'Hunger Games' and has become the number one movie globally during the past three days.

Variety reported, citing ComScore data, that while 'Animal' earned $42.1 million worldwide, Ridley Scott’s Apple Original Films-produced and Sony Pictures-distributed action epic 'Napoleon' collected $35.7 million worldwide and Lionsgate’s 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' grossed an estimated $29.4 million globally.

Based on the story of Napoleon Bonaparte, primarily depicting the French leader's rise to power as well as his relationship with Empress Joséphine, 'Napoleon' stars Joaquin Phoenix as the eponymous character and Vanessa Kirby as Joséphine. 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' is the fifth installment in 'The Hunger Games' film series and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, and Viola Davis.

The movie's makers said on Monday that the action drama minted Rs 356 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The movie, which left internet divided due to its subject matter, released Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Production banner T-Series shared the weekend collection of 'Animal' on X.

“Box office tsunami! Weekend collection Rs 356 crore worldwide gross,” the post read.

The pan-India movie, which explores the tenuous relationship between a father (Anil Kapoor) and his savage-like son (Ranbir), also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

The film was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.

Ever since its release, the movie became a huge topic of discussion on social media with some accusing the movie of promoting misogyny and brutal violence while some netizens defended the movie and said it has showcased an alpha male.

“Animal” is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

"Animal is all of its highs and lows and goods and bads, and still entertaining. If you overlook all the flaws in the movie, you are in for 3 hours 20 minutes of entertainment. That in itself, is quite some achievement," said Business Today's review of the movie.

"Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' could have been a great father-son love story. Instead, it is driven by one character's whims for over three long hours," said India Today's review.