Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to tie the knot today; check details here 

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot today. This will be a low-key affair and no bigwigs from Bollywood might be seen at their wedding. The couple will take wedding vows at around 4 pm.

Following the wedding vows and other rituals, the couple and their family members will pose for the press between 6 pm to 7 pm. According to an India Today report, around 100 guests will attend the wedding, and they won't be allowed to click any photos. The wedding festivities began on January 21 evening with an intimate cocktail party, followed by a mehendi and haldi ceremony on January 22.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Esha Deol, Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt have congratulated the soon-to-be-wed couple. Esha Deol tweeted: “Congratulations Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul God bless you both with all the love and happiness. Anna, Manna ma’am and the family lots of love and good wishes.”

Devgn tweeted: “Congratulations to my dear friends Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty for their daughter Athiya Shetty’s marriage to KL Rahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. Love, Ajay.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul met each other in 2019 through common friends. Shetty was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor and the Arjun Kapoor-starrer comedy flick Mubarakan. She made her debut with Hero in 2015 opposite Suraj Pancholi.

