'Avatar 2'’s teaser to preview with 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' in theatres on May 6

Here’s to some double bonanza for cinephiles! Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release on May 6. Besides enjoying the latest Marvel film in theatres, they will also get to witness the teaser of the much-awaited James Cameron-directorial Avatar: The Way of Water or Avatar 2 before the Cumberbatch film starts. Avatar 2’s preview will be attached to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The latest Doctor Strange film will arrive in theatres on May 6. Besides Cumberbatch, the film features Elizabeth Olsen, Patrick Stewart, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Micheal Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams and Xochutl Gomez in significant roles. The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

According to the Marvel release, “In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

Avatar 2 is the sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar, which released in 2009 and earned $2.7 billion at the global box office. Avatar 2 is set to release on December 16 this year, followed by Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. The first Avatar film featured Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver.

Avatar is set in the mid-22nd century when humans have begun colonizing a habitable moon in the Alpha Centauri star system known as Pandora.

The cast of the film includes more newcomers like Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, CJ Jones, Vin Diesel, Oona Chaplin, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Cowell in significant roles.

