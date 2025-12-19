Avengers Doomsday teaser out but with a twist: Chris Evans to return as Captain America 

The newest teaser for Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday has confirmed that Chris Evans will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers, marking the much-anticipated return of Captain America. In the teaser, Steve Rogers rides a motorcycle to a serene farm, set to a piano rendition of the Avengers theme. Inside the farm, he reflects on his blue helmet, a subtle nod to his iconic Captain America costume.

Advertisement

The teaser takes a surprising turn as Steve is shown holding a newborn baby, a moment that hints at a significant shift in his character's journey. The clip concludes with the message: "Steve Rogers will return for Avengers: Doomsday," and a countdown reveals that the film will premiere on December 18, 2026, exactly one year after the teaser’s release.

Evans' return isn't the only casting highlight. Robert Downey Jr. will make an appearance as Doctor Doom, diverging from his previous role as Tony Stark. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, and many more. Notably, actors from the X-Men franchise, such as Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Hugh Jackman, are also joining the MCU.

Advertisement

The teaser has left fans speculating about Steve Rogers' role in the film, whether this is the original Captain America, a variant, or the elderly version from Avengers: Endgame. The identity of the baby remains a mystery, further adding to the intrigue.

Chris Evans had made a brief return to the MCU in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine with a cameo as the Human Torch, revisiting his earlier superhero role from Fantastic Four (2005). Steve Rogers' last major appearance was in Avengers: Endgame, where he passed on his shield to Sam Wilson after returning the Infinity Stones and chose to live out his life with Peggy Carter.