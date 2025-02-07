'Badass Ravi Kumar' Twitter review: Netizens on Himesh Reshammiya's spoof of 80s Bollywood --'If Pushpa 2 brings fire...'

Music composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar has been the talk of the town ever since the first look of the film came out. The film's buzz among netizens went over the roof with the release of the campy yet fun Dil Ke Taj Mahal Mein song.

The excitement among netizens for the composer's film was quite palpable and the audience thronged to the theatres to see Lord Himess (as Reshammiya is known in the meme circles) in full form as an action hero.

After the first day first shows got over, social media users were quick to share their takes on this parody of 80s Bollywood. Others also backed the film for being self-aware in what it was set out to deliver.

"Badass Ravikumar is Bollywood’s answer to the South’s mass masala! High-octane action, chartbuster songs, and a hero with unmatched swagger - this one’s a full-on PAISA VASOOL entertainer. If Pushpa 2 brings fire, Badass Ravikumar is the explosion!" a social media user noted.

"#HimeshReshammiya gets into the #Jaani #RaajKumar zone, delivering sharp, dhamakedaar dialogues with a straight face. He's undeniably the show-stopper of #BadassRaviKumar," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.

"Drop off all your WORK, leave all your TENSION behind, and just visit your nearest theatre to watch #badassravikumar for a STRESS BUSTER at just 150 rupees. #HimeshReshammiya 's Film gives an UNAPOLOGETIC TRIBUTE to 80s Cinema with MEME-FILLED DIALOGUES, SUPER SONGS, SOLID OVER-THE-TOP ACTING, and above all, HILARIOUS moments where you will CLAP (sic)," a cinephile said.

"Forces you to think Differently! Do watch Best Action Emotion Spoof Comedy Ever with blend of everything. #HimeshReshammiya goes crazy with every Dialogue & All Actors doing spoof all around with serious moves & emotion #BadassRaviKumar," another user wrote.

Others, however, were not so amused by Reshammiya's acting and the film's pacing. "#BadassRaviKumar shines in short promos and trailers, but as a full-length movie, it feels irritating and boring. It takes a lot of patience to sit through the entire film," a user said.

"I like #HimeshReshmmiya a lot as a singer but not as an actor. Watched his film #BadassRaviKumar except #SunnyLeone and music, there is nothing worth watching in the film. Rating - 2 Star," another user wrote.

Directed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravi Kumar is a spin off film of the 2014 film The Xpose. Himesh Reshammiya can be seen reprising his role as Ravi Kumar in the film.

Besides Reshammiya, the film also stars Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Saurabh Sachdeva, Johnny Lever, Manish Wadhwa, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajesh Sharma in significant roles. The film released in theatres alongside Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer Loveyapa.