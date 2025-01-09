'Moment he heard it, he was wowed': Badass Ravikumar writer reveals Himesh Reshammiya's reaction to viral lines

The trailer of Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming film Badass Ravikumar became quite the rage among social media users soon after it was released. Apart from the Animal-inspired chainsaw sequence, the trailer went viral for its extremely cheesy dialogues such as Tere shareer mein itna khoon nahi hoga jitna Ravi Kumar ek baar mein mut deta hai.

Related Articles

These lines in the trailer had the netizens scratching their heads about the lead actor's reactions when he heard such dialogues for the very first time. The film's writer Bunty Rathore revealed recently that Reshammiya was, in fact, wowed by the dialogues.

"The first thought was Tere shareer mein jitna khoon hota hai, utna main naali mein baha deta hu. I wasn't entirely convinced, so I told Himesh bhai that I have an alternative, but it would be slightly tricky. The moment he heard it, he was wowed," Rathore told The Hollywood Reporter India in an interview.

He further said that as an actor, Himesh respects the written word and won't tamper with a line if he likes it. Rathore further mentioned that the team wrote 4-5 drafts of Badass Ravikumar and every dialogue that was finalised never got changed.

Among other dialogues of the film that went viral are Tu bada hoke bigda hoga, main bachpan se kharab hu and Immigration ke baad seedha cremation.

When questioned on the art of imaging over-the-top dialogues, the writer reflected on his upbringing in Meerut. "I grew up in Meerut, watching the films of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Mithun Chakraborty. So my writing reflects the DNA of those Hindi masala films."

He said in case of Badass Ravikumar, the film has heavy dialogues underlined by an element of fun. "So every dialogue has a quirk because Ravi Kumar has that himself as a character." Rathore added that the film has a self-aware setup where everything is punchy but fun.

He added that chances that such lines could become quite serious or routine if any other actor were given these dialogues. "But the dialogues are trending because they are delivered by Himesh, who people don't expect this from," he said.

Directed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravikumar is the second part of The Xpose franchise. The film features Himesh Reshammiya doing a spin-off of his iconic character Ravi Kumar from The Xpose and he is up against 10 villains.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 7, 2025.