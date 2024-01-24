'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' teaser Twitter review: First glimpse of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer divides moviegoers 

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' teaser audience reactions: The action-packed teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was released by the film's makers on Wednesday. The teaser also features Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran as an intriguing antagonist.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's teaser starts with an Indian Army convoy being bombed in Kashmir. It also features a voiceover by Sukumaran, who says, "doom is coming". He further says that the past, the present and the future-- everything will be destroyed in his mission to harm India.

Sukumaran's character says: "Hindustan will be over. Who will stop me?" Enter Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff into the scene, who, in their words, are "dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan". The teaser of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial is also replete with adrenaline-pumping action sequences apart from whistle-worthy dialogues.

‘BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN’ TEASER IS HERE… This looks FANTASTIC… Team #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan unleashes the first video unit - the much-awaited teaser - which is loaded with star power and action… Arrives this #Eid [April 2024].#BMCM stars #AkshayKumar, #TigerShroff and… pic.twitter.com/qbHzxJcg68 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2024

Soon after the teaser of the film dropped on X (formerly Twitter), moviegoers were quick to share their reactions regarding the same. While some were absolutely ecstatic about the Akshay Kumar film's action sequences, others said that the film is a complete dud.

"This is ROWDY RATHORE ON STEROIDS. MASSES OVERLOADED. FANTASTIC TEASER- 4.5/5 (sic)," a moviegoer wrote on X while another said: "This TEASER is seriously beyond anything I could've imagined! It's FREAKING PERFECT (sic)!"

"Dil se soldier dimaag se shaitaan hain hum, back ke rehena humse hindustan hain hum (sic). Loved it," a moviegoer said on the dialogues heard in the teaser. "The definition of perfect stylish actioner. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser will set multiplex as well as single screens on fire this Eid," a moviegoer noted.

Here are some more reactions to the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is scheduled for an Eid release in April this year. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha and Alaya F in key roles.

This is also Prithviraj Sukumaran's fourth Hindi film after Aiyyaa (2012), Aurangzeb (2013) and Naam Shabana (2017).

