'Salaar' mania continues: Prabhas-starrer breaks OTT records on Netflix

Prabhas' cinematic tour de force, 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire,' has taken Netflix India by storm, clinching the top spot on the streaming service's trending list. Directed by the acclaimed Prashanth Neel, known for his work on 'KGF,' this action-packed epic has captivated audiences with its gripping narrative set in the fictional city of Khansaar. The film, which premiered on Netflix on January 20, less than a month after its theatrical release on December 22, 2023, has already achieved blockbuster status, crossing the Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office and surpassing Rs 700 crore globally.

The ensemble cast, featuring the likes of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy, has contributed to the film's massive success. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the digital release, and now they can enjoy the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions on Netflix. The Hindi version is also set to be released on the platform soon.

Celebration at Khansaar begins, SALAAR is trending No 1 on Netflix 🔥⚔️#SalaarOnNetflix now streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. pic.twitter.com/0AidNdvRdm — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 22, 2024

Taking to social media, Netflix revealed that Salaar has secured the top spot on its platform in India. The streaming giant routinely shares weekly viewership data, and Salaar is anticipated to be ranked among the top 3 most-watched non-English films globally during its opening weekend.

Adding to the excitement, 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' is part of Netflix India's 2024 Telugu slate, which includes other highly anticipated titles. Moreover, the success of 'Salaar' has paved the way for its sequel, 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam,' which is scheduled to begin filming in March 2024 with a release planned for 2025.

Despite initial speculations, Prashanth Neel has clarified that 'Salaar' does not share a universe with 'KGF,' another of his notable works. This clarification has set 'Salaar' apart as a standalone saga, much to the delight of fans who have embraced its unique storyline and characters. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' continues to thrive, both in theaters and on the digital platform, solidifying Prabhas' status as a leading star in Indian cinema.

In the imaginary dystopian city-state of Khansaar, the movie explores the bond between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar. As a coup d'état is schemed by Varadha's father's ministers and relatives, Varadha seeks Deva's assistance to secure his position as the unchallenged ruler of Khansaar.

