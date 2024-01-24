'Fighter' advance booking: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer sells 1.63 lakh tickets worth Rs 5.17 crore

'Fighter' movie advance booking: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial action film Fighter has raked in big numbers in its advance bookings for the first day. The film sold a total of 1,63,933 tickets across 11,651 shows worth Rs 5.17 crore as of Tuesday. The film's Hindi 2D and 3D shows sold a total of 66,459 tickets and 87,569 tickets respectively.

Fighter's Hindi IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D shows sold a total of 7,432 tickets and 2,473 tickets respectively as of Tuesday. Key contributors to the film's theatre occupancy are Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

At the national chains, Fighter sold around 74,000 tickets as of Tuesday. This is much lesser than Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Dunki, as per film critic and trade analyst Nishit Shaw.

"#Fighter has sold approx 74K tickets at the national chains with 1 Day to go. #Dunki was somewhere around 152K at this point. #Dunki final advance booking closed at 226K, #Fighter expected to close between 120K to 135K at National Chains," Shaw said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

#Fighter has sold approx 74K tickets at

the national chains with 1 Day to go. #Dunki was somewhere around 152K at this point. #Dunki final advance booking closed at 226K, #Fighter expected to close between 120K to 135K at National Chains. — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) January 23, 2024

For its second day, the film sold a total of 98,216 tickets across 8,408 shows worth around Rs 3.25 crore as of Tuesday. The film's Hindi 2D and 3D shows sold a total of 40,817 tickets and 49,409 tickets respectively.

Fighter's Hindi IMAX 3D and 4DX 3D shows sold a total of 6,561 tickets and 1,429 tickets respectively as of Tuesday. Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Odisha are among the key contributors to the film's advance bookings for its second day.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is an aerial action film. Going by its trailer, the film focuses on the 2019 Pulwama attacks and the consequent Balakot Air Strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Fighter also features Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, Talat Aziz and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles. The film will release in theatres worldwide on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day 2024.

Also Read: Fighter advance booking: Film mints over Rs 3 cr from sale of more than 1 lakh tickets

Also Read: Oscars 2024: 'To Kill a Tiger' bags nomination for Best Documentary Feature