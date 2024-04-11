'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' X review: 'Even Akshay Kumar's star power cannot save this ship from sinking,' say moviegoers

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' review: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan or BMCM hit the theatres today on Eid. As soon as curtains were drawn to the first shows of the film, moviegoers were quick to share their two cents regarding the Akshay-Tiger action extravaganza.

The film also features Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F as the female leads and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), netizens said that the film was a disappointing dud for them.

Critics on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a two-star rating and a one-word review of "disappointing". "Scale, stars, stunts, style, BMCM has it all... Except soul and substance... Ali Abbas Zafar had a golden opportunity, but delivers a royal mess... A few twists work, but fails in totality," Adarsh said.

Netizens on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

A user named Venky Reviews gave the film a 2.5-star rating and said that it is a run-of-the-mill action film. He also said that the film's screenplay is predictable and feels tiring.

"#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is a run-of-the-mill action film that is alright in parts but doesn’t offer anything new. The film follows a beaten to death storyline of an antagonist being associated with Indian forces and getting betrayed thus seeking revenge. The chemistry between Akshay and Tiger works well along with a few action blocks and Prithviraj's character. However, the screenplay is predictable and doesn’t have a proper emotional connect and feels tiring after while as we’ve seen the same structure in many movies. Overall, a so-so time-pass film that is mostly forgettable. #BMCM," Venky Reviews said.

"Brings back memories of Selfiee... Even Akshay Kumar's star-powered cannot save this ship from sinking... EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT," a user said.

One of the moviegoers said that film "fails miserably as an action movie". The moviegoer said that the latest Akshay Kumar film is filled with poorly executed scenes and lacklustre storyline makes it "one of the worst action movies I've seen".

Another moviegoer said that the film has scenes copied straight up from War and Pathaan. He added that the music and background does nothing to elevate the story, except for making the audiences cringe.

"BMCM review: Average. Same repetitive story of hero and villian. Scenes copied from War and Pathaan. Music and BGM is so cringe that whenever it comes between the story it makes it worst. Although the film has good action sequences and dialogues," the moviegoer said.

A user said that they felt like the trailer of the film was being played on loop for 130 minutes. "Outright silly action movie with no proper story and no emotional connect... just silly... Nothing to cheer. Felt like the trailer was played on loop for 130 minutes," the user said.

Akshay Kumar fans on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

While moviegoers had nothing to cheer about the film, Akshay Kumar fans said the movie was "overloaded with masala". "BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN review: OVERLOADED WITH MASALA. Highlights- Prithviraj's performance, character design, humour, VFX and scale, scifi elements, some action. Score- 59 per cent. One-time watch," the fan said.

"Just finished watching Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and mind is blown. Akshay Kumar sir, you are the absolute OG of this genre and Tiger Shroff you were absolutely phenomenal. Ali Abbas Zafar sir, what a slick action entertainer you've made. Loved the action and humour. Jackky Bhagnani so so proud fop you and many congratulations to the entire team for a blockbuster," another fan said.

Yet another fan wrote: "#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan What a Show @aliabbaszafar. Massive Pure mass Interval Block with 5-6 Mass and bold Pure Raw Action Stuff @akshaykumar You are god in Action Climax is Grand Pure LIT. Fast Screenplay and Engaging Full of Fan stuff a Mass Film. BGM & Action (sic)."