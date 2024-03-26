'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' trailer Twitter review: 'Copied from different movies,' say moviegoers on Akshay-Tiger film 

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' trailer reactions: The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action extravaganza Bade Miyan Chote Miyan dropped on Tuesday across social media handles. The three minutes 29 second-long trailer begins with the entry of a masked man, marked by blasts and action sequences.

This is followed by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's entry in the dark, quite literally. In his ever monotone style, Shroff says: "Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hain hum", only to be completed by Akshay Kumar with: "Bachke rehna humse Hindustan hain hum."

After this, the two can be seen engaging in a banter while horse riding in the middle of a desert. And bam... Tiger Shroff drops a Fast & Furious reference while making his case for leading the mission in front of Akshay Kumar.

Later in the trailer, the senior-junior duo are introduced to their female colleagues played by Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F respectively. The trailer then progresses onto show high-octane action sequences featuring the two male leads, who end up getting kidnapped by the masked man introduced in the beginning of the trailer.

It then ends with Tiger Shroff saying that their regiment is known as Lions. To this, Akshay Kumar says: "Is regiment ka soldier jitna zakhmi hota hai" and Tiger Shroff replies with: "Utna zyaada khatarnaak hota hai."

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer social media reactions

Soon after the trailer of the film dropped on Twitter, netizens were quick to share their reactions. Moviegoers were disappointed by the trailer of this one as some vigilant netizens found scenes ripped straight out of Hollywood movies like Outside the Wire and Hobbs & Shaw.

"Another disaster. Nothing new. Copied from different movies," a moviegoer said on X. "Epic disappointment. Poor action sequences, cheap VFX, several scenes copied from Hollywood and Bollywood movies," another user noted.

"A big disappointment for Akshay Kumar fans and moviegoers who were expecting a fresh and unique storyline. The movie borrows heavily from Hollywood films like 'Outside the Wire' and 'Hobbs & Shaw'. The plot, characters, and cheap action sequences seem to be heavily inspired by these movies, leading to a lack of originality. The VFX, action sequences, and songs are subpar and not up to the standards set by other big-budget actiion films. It's a disaster," another cinephile said.

"Desi version of Hobbs & Shaw", a user said. "One more flop," a user said. "Akshay and Tiger Shroff are Assassins Creed now! Ali Abbas has cooked all the video game costumes in this mind blowing action extravaganza," a user said in jest.

A user said: "Expected much more from Ali. Trailer was a huge let down. Tiger Shroff keeps on doing the same thing in every movie!" A moviegoer said: "Another generic mindless action movie with no soul or script but plenty of unnecessary jingoism thrown in for good measure. This is new age Bollywood which we'll be plagued with until the next trend comes along."

While avid moviegoers were far from impressed with the trailer, Akshay Kumar fans called it a blockbuster. "Trailer of the year. Blockbuster loading (sic)," a fan said. "Finally, action packed. So happy to see Akshay Kumar in action sequences after a while," another fan said.

"Congrats to Akki fans. He's finally doing something worthy of his stature," a user said. "Blockbuster loading," a user said.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan cast, release date

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment, the film features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ronit Bose Roy, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in pivotal roles. The film will release in theatres on April 10, coinciding with Eid.