BAFTA 2024 winners list: Oppenheimer, Poor Things rule the roost; Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone win big

BAFTA awards 2024: Cillian Murphy shone at the 2024 BAFTA awards, winning the Best Actor accolade. The ceremony, hosted by David Tennant, also saw Bollywood's Deepika Padukone presenting an award in the Best Film Not In The English Language category. The major victors of the evening were Oppenheimer and Poor Things, with the former clinching seven awards, and the latter following closely with five.

Oppenheimer bagged top honours including Best Film, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. Emma Stone was honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in Poor Things.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in The Holdovers.

The full list of winners includes:

Best Film - Oppenheimer

Leading Actress - Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Leading Actor - Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Director - Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Supporting Actress - Da'vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Supporting Actor - Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Special Visual Effects - Poor Things

Original Screenplay - Anatomy Of A Fall

Ee Rising Star- Mia McKenna (Bruce)

Make Up & Hair- Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston (Poor Things)

Costume Design- Holly Wadington (Poor Things)

Outstanding British Film- Jonathan Glazer and James Wilson (The Zone of Interest)

Production Design- Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek (Poor Things)

Sound- Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers (The Zone of Interest)

Original Score- Ludwig Goransson (Oppenheimer)

Documentary- Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, and Michelle Mizner (20 Days in Mariupol)

Adapted Screenplay- American Fiction

Cinematography- Hoyte Van Hoytema (Oppenheimer)

Editing- Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer)

Casting - Susan Shopmaker (The Holdovers)

Film Not In The English Language - Jonathan Glazer and James Wilson (The Zone of Interest)

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer - Savanah Leaf, Shirley O'Connor and Medb Riordan (Earth Mama)

Animated Film - Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki (The Boy and the Heron)

However, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon did not secure any wins. Netflix film Maestro, featuring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in the lead roles, had seven nominations but could not secure any wins.