Big Boss 13: Devotional singer Anup Jalota may co-host the popular show with Salman Khan

Devotional singer Anup Jalota also known as "Bhajan Samrat", who took the social media by storm last year when he entered Big Boss with singer Jasleen Matharu, may be seen on the reality show again. However in this season of Big Boss, the devotional singer is reportedly going to make a comeback as a co-host along with superstar Salman Khan.

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, he said, "I am going in the Bigg Boss house. I might co-host with Salman Khan." Post eviction from Big Boss Season 12, when he appeared on the show 'Aap Ki Aadalat', he spoke at length about his relationship with Jasleen and revealed that the romantic date on the show was 'completely scripted'.

During the season 12 of Big Boss, the two claimed to be in a relationship, which was difficult for the viewers to digest. However, later, the "Bhajan Samrat" blamed the makers for giving a romantic twist to their "guru-shishya" relationship, for their show. During that time, amid buzz on social media that he (Anup Jalota) might have received a big amount to fake 'this' relationship on the show, he was quick to deny the rumours, saying, "Well, I cannot reveal my contract details. But all I can tell you is that I have suffered financial losses. The amount that I received for Bigg Boss 12 is a lot less than what I earn from my concerts." Meanwhile, the reality TV show Big Boss Season 13 will reportedly premiere on September 29, 2019. Reports say the makers have started approaching 'celebrities' for the show.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

