Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik arrested in Dubai, held over undisclosed theft complaint

Tajikistani singer and internet sensation Abdu Rozik was arrested at Dubai International Airport early Saturday, according to his management team, which confirmed the detention to Khaleej Times.

Rozik, best known for his viral music videos and stint on Bigg Boss 16, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. shortly after arriving in Dubai from Montenegro. While authorities have not released an official statement, a company representative told Khaleej Times that Rozik was held on allegations of theft.

“All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft,” the representative said, declining further comment.

The exact nature of the complaint remains undisclosed, and Rozik’s legal status is unclear. Business Today could not independently confirm the details reported.

Rozik’s fame has grown over the years thanks to his unique singing voice, social media presence, and appearances on high-profile shows. He has performed songs like “Ohi Dili Zor,” “Chaki Chaki Boron,” and “Modar,” and even sang “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” at the 2022 IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

This isn’t Rozik’s first brush with authorities. In 2024, he was questioned by India’s Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to a hospitality firm. While he was not named as an accused, the investigation attracted widespread attention.

The latest arrest adds a new twist to Rozik’s high-profile public life as fans and officials await more clarity on the charges.