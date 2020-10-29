BMC spends Rs 82 lakh in Kangana Ranaut's office demolition case

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the main civic body of Mumbai city spent Rs 82 lakh in fighting the case of civic demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office. The case pending before the Bombay High Court attracted huge media attention with the actor slamming BMC's step as unjust and politically motivated.

The BMC carried out the demolition in September citing "illegal structural violations" at the office. The action was carried out a day after a notice was issued to Ranaut. Ranaut moved the court asking for the demolition to be deemed illegal. Court proceedings went on till the first week of October. The court has concluded the hearing and reserved its order in the matter.

The BMC faced condemnation for not showing such promptness in other cases of illegal structures. Ranaut's lawyer claimed that the demolition was done in a vengeful manner, as not just the structures within the office but also the furniture and other fixtures were demolished.

Ranaut has sparred with Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. She accused him of colluding with 'Bollywood mafia' and demolishing her office to extract personal vendetta.

She called out BMC's step of spending a huge sum on fighting the case on Twitter, saying, "Municipal Corporation so far spent 82 lakhs on lawyer for illegally demolition of my house, papa's Pappu spending public money to tease a girl, this is where Maharashtra stands today, very unfortunate."

