'You are a petty person, worse product of nepotism': Kangana Ranaut hits back at Uddhav Thackeray

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, hit back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him the "worse product of nepotism". Ranaut's response came after CM Thackeray vented his anger against the actress at a Dussehra rally, held in Mumbai on Sunday.

Ranaut, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, defended her state, calling it a "Dev Bhumi." In a tweet, Ranaut wrote, "Himachal is called Dev Bhumi it has the maximum number of temples also no zero-crime rate, yes it has a very fertile land it grows apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries one can grow anything here".

Without naming Kangana Ranaut or Himachal Pradesh, Uddhav said that "some people come to Mumbai for bread and butter and abuse the city by calling it Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK)". Thackeray added, "They don't know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja. Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra".

Thereafter, Ranaut in a tweet wrote, "Just how beauty of Himalayas belongs to every Indian, opportunities that Mumbai offers too belongs to each one of us, both are my homes, Uddhav Thackeray don't you dare to snatch our democratic rights and divide us, your filthy speeches are a vulgar display of your incompetence".





Charging her guns again at the Maharashtra CM, she said, "Chief Minister I am not drunk on my father's power and wealth like you, if I wanted to be a nepotism product I could have stayed back in Himachal, I hail from a renowned family, I didn't want to live off on their wealth and favours, some people have self-respect and self-worth".

The war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena coalition government in Maharashtra started after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After Sushant's death, Kangana called Mumbai city "unsafe" and compared it with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut abused her and told her not to come back to Mumbai ever again. Relations between the two further deteriorated when Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her office. So far, the verbal spat between the two has continued.

At yesterday's Dusshera rally, Thackeray called her "namkak haram." He said, "Those who don't even get proper food in their state, come here, make money and then become namak-haram by comparing Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and defame the state."

Consequently, Kangana unleashed her anger and wrote on Twitter, " Raut called me Haramkhor now Uddhav called me namak haram, he is claiming I won't get food in my state if Mumbai does not give me shelter, shame on you I am your son's age this is how you speak to a self-made single woman, Chief Minister you are the worse product of nepotism".

