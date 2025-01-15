Teaser of Rajinikanth-led 'Jailer 2' out! 'Records will be shattered left and right,' say netizens

The much-awaited teaser of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 released on Tuesday amid excitement from fans and movie goers alike. The teaser, almost four-minutes long, is set in Goa and features Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh chilling in a house.

They are then interrupted by some goons who are later killed, following which Rajinikanth makes an impactful entry. The superstar can be seen donning a blood-soaked white shirt as he carries a gun in one hand and a sword in the other.

Related Articles

Soon after the Jailer 2 teaser was out, social media users could not wait to share their take. Netizens were enthralled by the trailer, especially Thalaivar's entry into the scene. They also said that the film has the potential to be the first ₹1,000 crore grosser from the Tamil film industry.

"Jailer 1 crazy hype building in North. Part 1 awareness and reach has been massive. Just need to take care of the national chains release [Hindi version] and records will be *shattered* left and right," film trade analyst Nishit Shaw said.

"It's not just a film; it's a legacy carved in gold. The promo of Jailer 2 alone proves why no one can ever match the legendary stardom of Rajinikanth. The man, the myth, the legend (sic)," a user wrote.

"Only one man Rajinikanth can give you goosebumps even with his shadow/silhouette in world cinema. Those eyes, damn.. They arrest you in awe for a lifetime. Jailer 2 is a wholesome universe," a third user wrote.

"If promoted well, Jailer 2 could open on a phenomenal note across North India. The announcement is truly phenomenal. Rajinikanth's unmatched swag, style, and charisma set the screen on fire. BLOCKBUSTER (sic)," another user said.

"I just love Nelson's promo style. Jailer 2 might give first 1000 crore to Kollywood. Mazaa aane wala hai," yet another user wrote. A social media user commented: "Looks like the first 1000 crore film from Tamil. Congrats Nelson bro! Superstar always!"

"Can’t wait to see this combo on screen again! From being trolled for Beast to delivering an international hit with Jailer, and now directing again with Rajini for Jailer 2, Nelson has come a long way," one of the users commented.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel of the 2023 blockbuster film Jailer. Rajinikanth will reprise his role as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian and Yogi Babu will also be seen reprising his role.

Media reports suggest that Mohanlal and Shivaraj Kumar will likely feature in cameo roles in the film. Moreover, speculations are rife that Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna could make a cameo appearance as a fiery cop.

At present, the film is in pre-production and it is likely to release in 2026.