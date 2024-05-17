Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graces red carpet in style. Check pics here

Aishwarya Rai dazzled at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, making a striking appearance in a Falguni Shane Peacock gown. The festival, a yearly summer event renowned for high fashion, saw numerous Bollywood stars this year. Rai, a regular attendee at the festival, did not disappoint with her latest red carpet look.

The black gown featured golden details and white puffed sleeves, adding drama to her ensemble. The creation by Falguni Shane Peacock gown featured a corset-inspired silhouette with a floor-sweeping train.

To complete her look, she had a soft makeup look with a cutesy half-tie hairdo. Her look was completed with a long train at the back, her signature cat eyeliner, and bold lips. Her gown's train was adorned with elaborate golden floral embellishments.

Aishwarya Rai arrived at the French Riviera with her daughter Aaradhya on May 16. Aaradhya is also a regular visitor to the Cannes Film Festival.

Check pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes look here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024 look (Source: X)

Aishwarya Rai look from Cannes (Source: X)

Netizens on Aishwarya Bachchan's Cannes 2024 look

Her look at Cannes 2024 went viral on social media within no time. Netizens believed that she slayed it at the red carpet. "Even with a hand injury, she's slaying the red carpet like HOW!! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: woman of class and grace! Adore her not only for her beauty and intellect, but the way she carries her persona! (sic)," a user said on X.

"Even at the age of 50 years, I can safely say that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has to be the most beautiful lady on Planet Earth. Great day at Cannes 2024," another user said. A user wrote: "Not a big fan of the gown itself!! Shane and Falguni could have done way better!! But Aishwarya looks gorgeous!! The face card still packs the punch!!"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes

This is Aishwarya Rai's 22nd appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. In 2002, she made her debut at the iconic film festival in a heavily embroidered saree designed by Neeta Lulla.

Last year, the actress had also made a strong impression with a Sophie Couture gown, featuring lightweight aluminium details and a hooded style. In 2022, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went all glam and donned a black gown with colourful flowers on her dress.