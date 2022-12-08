Celine Dion suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable neurological disorder

'My heart will go on' fame singer, Celine Dion has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder. In an emotional post directed to her 5.2m Instagram followers, the singer said that the incurable disorder makes her muscles spasm uncontrollably due to which she has to postpone her UK and Europe tour.

Dion said that she has been dealing with the disorder for a long time now and sometimes the spasms cause her difficulty in walking and singing.

Knowing nothing like music, Celine Dion said it's what she has done all her life and it's what she loves to do the most.

"I always give 100 per cent when I do my show but my condition is not allowing me to give my fans that right now," she added. Dion said misses her fans and misses being on stage, performing for all those who love her.

Although Dion has reassured that the doctor and her "precious children" helped a lot during the process, it's still been a struggle for the Oscar-winning artist.

The Canadian singer concluded her message by thanking her fans for their support. She stressed that she has no choice but to focus on her health right now, and hopes she is on the "road to recovery".

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Stiff-person syndrome (SPS) is a rare neurological disorder, characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms.

According to reports, SPS affects twice as many women as men. It is frequently associated with other autoimmune diseases such as diabetes, thyroiditis, vitiligo, and pernicious anemia.

A recent study funded by the NINDS demonstrated that intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) treatment can be used to reduce stiffness and lower sensitivity to noise, touch, and stress in people with SPS.

So far there has been no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome. To treat patients with the condition, doctors focus on relieving symptoms with medications such as sedatives, muscle relaxants, and steroids.



