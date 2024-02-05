'Cervical cancer, related terms became most searched on Google': Agency behind Poonam Pandey death hoax issues apology

Digital agency Schbang on Sunday confessed to orchestrating the 'fake death' stunt involving Indian model and actor Poonam Pandey. In an Instagram post, Schbang extended an apology, especially to those impacted by cancer.

They clarified that their actions were driven by the mission to raise awareness about cervical cancer, which had 123,907 cases and 77,348 deaths in India in 2022.

"Yes, we were involved in the initiative for Poonam Pandey to spread awareness about cervical cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly. To start off, we would like to extend a heartfelt apology- especially towards those who have been triggered as a result of having faced/having a loved one face the hardships of any kind of cancer," the company said in its Instagram post.

They also mentioned that Poonam Pandey's mother also battled cancer, while adding that Pandey understands the importance of prevention and awareness, moreso when a vaccine is available.

"Many of you may be unaware but Poonam's own mother has bravely battled cancer. Having been through the challenges of battling a disease like this at such close personal quarters, she understands the importance of prevention and the criticality of awareness, especially when a vaccine is available," the post further read.

They further went onto highlight the attention that cervical cancer received because of the campaign.

"There was no change in people's curiosity regarding cervical cancer when our Honourable Finance Minister mentioned it no less than a few days ago during the Union Budget. This act by Poonam has now resulted in making 'cervical cancer' and its related terms the most searched topic(s) on Google. This is the first time in the history of this country that the word 'cervical cancer' has been on 1000+ headlines," the agency said in its Instagram post.

Pandey's manager had previously announced her death due to cervical cancer, causing shock and disbelief. However, Pandey later clarified that the news was false and part of an unconventional attempt to initiate a conversation about cervical cancer.

"I am alive. I didn't die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about the hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives due to cervical cancer," she said.

Despite the intentions, the stunt faced severe backlash on social media, with many accusing Pandey of 'faking her death' for publicity.

