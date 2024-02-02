Poonam Pandey passes away at 32 due to cervical cancer

Model-actress Poonam Pandey has passed away, her manager confirmed on Instagram. The actress, 32, was suffering from cervical cancer. “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,” an Instagram post from her account stated.

The news left her fans and many other social media users stunned. However, many were wondering if this was a prank or if the account was hacked.

When India Today got in touch with her PR team, they said, "She got detected with cancer sometime back and it was in the later stage. She was in UP her hometown and the funeral will mostly happen there. We are yet to get more details."

Pandey was a participant in 'Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi 4', and 'Lock Upp'. She had made her debut in Bollywood film, 'Nasha'.