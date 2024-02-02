'The yin and yang that balance my life': Poonam Pandey advocated for ‘balance’ in life in her last Instagram post

Model and actress Poonam Pandey left a lasting impression on her followers with her final Instagram post before her untimely demise.

Her last Instagram post, shared just three days before her passing, reflected a philosophical take on life. Dated January 30, the post featured Poonam in a black and white outfit, symbolizing the yin and yang, with a caption that read, "White & black: the yin and yang that balance my life." This post went viral after the news of her death broke out, resonating with fans as a poignant final message about finding balance.

Poonam Pandey succumbed to cervical cancer on February 2 at the young age of 32. Her death was confirmed by her manager and later through an Instagram post on her official account.

"This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared (sic)," the statement from Poonam Pandey's team read.

Subsequently, India Today reached out to her manager, who verified the information. The team conveyed, “She got detected with cancer sometime back and it was in the later stage. She was in UP, her hometown, and the funeral will most likely happen there. We are yet to get more details.”

Born on March 11, 1991, in Kanpur, Poonam's journey in the spotlight began when she rose to fame during the 2011 Cricket World Cup with a daring promise to strip if India won. Although she didn't fulfill the promise, it catapulted her into the media's eye.

Her acting career was launched with the 2013 film 'Nasha,' an erotic thriller that marked her Bollywood debut. Despite not achieving mainstream success in films, she remained a figure of public interest through her participation in reality TV shows like 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Lock Upp.'

