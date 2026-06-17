Christopher Nolan heads to India with Matt Damon & Tom Holland ahead of The Odyssey release

Christopher Nolan is finally bringing a film premiere to India.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker will attend the Mumbai premiere of The Odyssey in July, accompanied by actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland, along with producer Emma Thomas. Universal Pictures International has included Mumbai as an official stop on the film's global premiere tour, alongside London, Paris and New York.

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The event marks the first time a Christopher Nolan film will premiere in India and also the filmmaker's first-ever premiere appearance in the country.

The India premiere of The Odyssey will be held at PVR Icon IMAX: Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai ahead of the film's worldwide theatrical release on July 17.

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According to the announcement, The Odyssey was shot across the world using new IMAX film technology and is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

Advance tickets for the film in IMAX are already on sale in cinemas across India.

The film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. It is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under their production banner, Syncopy.

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Advance bookings for IMAX screenings opened across India on June 8 and quickly drew attention for their premium pricing. In Mumbai and Pune, ticket prices for some seats touched ₹3,000, while select late-night shows in Mumbai were listed at up to ₹3,300, making them among the costliest movie tickets currently available in the country.

Despite the high prices, demand remained strong, with several screenings witnessing rapid bookings and tickets selling out within minutes.

Written and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey adapts Homer’s epic tale of Odysseus and his decade-long journey home following the fall of Troy. With Mumbai now part of the film's global premiere circuit, Indian audiences will get a chance to witness Nolan and the film's stars ahead of its July 17 release.