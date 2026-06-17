'Alpha' trailer Twitter review: 'This reminds me of Black Widow,' say netizens on Alia Bhatt's upcoming film

Amid much anticipation, Yash Raj Films shared the trailer of the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh-starrer spy thriller Alpha on Wednesday. The trailer shows Bobby Deol as a ruthless, no-holds-barred mentor to Alia's character.

Alia is shown as an assassin raised and built to kill who goes against her mentor. The trailer is also replete with Ramayana references. In one particular scene, Alia's character can be heard saying, "Sita aaj Lanka khud jalane aayi hai."

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In another scene, she refers to the "agni pariksha". It also shows Anil Kapoor as someone connected to the Alpha program. The trailer does not give many details about Sharvari's character.

Soon after the trailer was dropped, netizens couldn't help but wonder where the scenes were inspired from.

A user wrote, "Why does the plot remind me of Marvel's Black Widow?"

A second user commented, "I already watched Black Widow. Don't watch 'sasta copy' again (sic)."

A third user said, "Ye to Thanos vs Gamora wala scene ho gaya."

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Ye to Thanos vs gamora wala scene ho gaya #alphatrailer pic.twitter.com/K34tMd8gp9 — cinepool (@VIKEEFilmytalK) June 17, 2026

Another user shared a scene from Game of Thrones and said, "Copycat YRF."

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Users also pointed to the limited screen time given to Sharvari in the trailer after the teaser.

"2 minutes of silence for them who thought it was 2 heroines film and who were expecting Shravari's teaser as The Second Kill said it alia will try her best to show herself superior and cut sharvari's scenes even this is visible in the #AlphaTrailer too (sic)," a user commented.

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2 minutes of silence for them who thought it was 2 heroines film and who were expecting Shravari's teaser as The Second Kill 😂😭



said it alia will try her best to show herself superior and cut sharvari's scenes even this is visible in the #AlphaTrailer too. pic.twitter.com/wKlIcLCsm0 — आदेश 🚩 (@ADfanatic_) June 17, 2026

A second user said, "#Alpha Trailer is BELOW AVERAGE. It looks like an Extended version of Teaser with No Proper Setup & Again here Sharvari got sidelined ....Story is Predictable & Trailer has Same Action like Any other Action movie. No Expectations Now #Alphatrailer #Aliabhatt (sic)."

#Alpha Trailer is BELOW AVERAGE 👎



It looks like an Extended version of Teaser with No Proper Setup & Again here Sharvari got sidelined ....Story is Predictable & Trailer has Same Action like Any other Action movie



No Expectations Now ✅️ #Alphatrailer #Aliabhatt https://t.co/KCEmltaFVi — Reality.Movies (@bollytazakhabar) June 17, 2026

"#Alpha trailer looks cringe. YRF's Same rogue RAW agent plot. #AliaBhatt’s physique didn’t match with action scenes, #Sharvari is wasted; Hrithik is overrated. Bandra-Juhu Bollywood can't manufacture raw, unhinged energy ranveer singh had in dhurandhar," a third user wrote.

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Watch the full trailer here

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 3. The film is the first female-led movie in the YRF Spy Universe. The YRF Spy Universe or YRF Spyverse includes movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.