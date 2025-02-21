CID now streaming on Netflix: Iconic crime series to drop new episodes every weekend

CID, one of India's longest-running and most beloved crime series, is now available for streaming on Netflix. The move marks a significant step in expanding the show’s reach, allowing fans across the globe to experience its thrilling investigations and memorable characters.

Starting February 21, viewers can watch the first 18 episodes of the show's second season on Netflix. The platform will also release new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM, beginning February 22.

Netflix India announced the news on Instagram, posting, "CID, ab Netflix ke darwaze par bhi. Kal se dekhiye CID naye season ke saare released episodes Netflix par bhi! Saath hi naye episodes har Shanivaar aur Ravivaar raat 10 baje."

The much-awaited return of CID on Sony Entertainment Television happened on December 21, 2024, reuniting the legendary trio—Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, and Dayanand Shetty—as ACP Pradyuman and Inspectors Abhijeet and Daya. The series will continue to air on Sony TV and stream on SonyLIV alongside its Netflix debut.

With a stellar cast including Narendra Gupta, Ansha Sayed, and Ajay Nagrath, CID has remained a fan favorite since its first premiere in 1998. After running for 20 years and surpassing 1,500 episodes, the show wrapped up in 2018. Now, with its season 2 revival, which began airing in December 2024, the series continues to captivate a new generation of fans.