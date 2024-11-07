'Citadel: Honey Bunny' X review: 'Raj & DK deliver yet another masterpiece,' say netizens on Varun Dhawan-Samantha spy actioner

The much anticipated spy action series Citadel: Honey Bunny, featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha, has released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Hours later, social media users shared their reactions on the series on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens praised Varun Dhawan and Samantha for their performances as Bunny and Honey, respectively. They also backed Raj & DK for producing another masterpiece after the 2023 web series Farzi, which featured Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Here's what netizens had to say

Directed by Guns and Gulaabs fame Raj & DK, the series focuses on stuntman Bunny who recruits Honey, a struggling actress for a side gig. Years later, they are forced to face their past and the two must reunite to protect their daughter Nadia.

The series is a spin-off to Priyanka Chopra's character in the American series Citadel. Citadel: Honey Bunny features Varun Dhawan, Samantha, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, and Shivankit Singh Parihar in significant roles.