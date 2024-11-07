'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan's film crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide; joins Stree 2, Jawan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the horror comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, has had a solid run at the box office so far. Within 6 days of its release, the film has crossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office.

The film made a total of Rs 165.6 crore in terms of India gross box office collections and Rs 43 crore at the overseas market. With this, the film's total worldwide box office earnings stack up to Rs 208.6 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also dubbed as BB3, is now course to enter the Rs 250 crore club of Bollywood movies at the worldwide box office. Moreover, the latest Kartik Aaryan film has also become one of the fastest Rs 200 crore grossers of all time.

The film has now joined the likes of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (6 days), KGF Chapter 2 (6 days), Gadar 2 (5 days), Stree 2 (5 days), Pathaan (4 days), Animal (4 days), and Jawan (4 days).

At the domestic box office, the film saw a downturn in collections on its first Wednesday. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 raked in Rs 35.5 crore on its opening day, Rs 37 crore on its day 2, Rs 33.5 crore on its day 3, Rs 18 crore on its day 4, Rs 14 crore on its day 5, and around Rs 10.5 crore on its day 6.

With this, the film's India net domestic box office collection stands at Rs 148.50 crore. BB3 is now within striking distance of crossing Rs 150 crore in terms of net domestic box office collections.

The film logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 25.82 per cent across its shows on Wednesday.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 focuses on a fraudster posing as an exorcist as he takes on the case of a haunted castle.

While Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba from the 2022 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Vidya Balan is seen portraying her character Manjulika from the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film also features Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles.