'Devara: Part 1' to release on OTT: When, where to watch Jr NTR's 'RRR' follow-up. Details here

Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR's latest venture after the 2022 mega blockbuster RRR, is finally releasing on OTT after much wait. The film garnered great numbers during its box office run worldwide. Here's what you need to know about the film's OTT release

Where To Watch Devara: Part 1 Online

Related Articles

Devara is finally releasing on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on November 8. The film will soon release in Hindi, as per the streaming giant.

Netflix said in an Instagram post: "It's time... It's time for fear to step in, for the seat to turn red and for the hills to hail the Tiger. Watch Devara on Netflix on 8 November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Coming soon in Hindi."

Devara: Part 1 box office collection

The film had a solid run at the ticket counters throughout its lifetime at the box office. As per film trade portal Sacnilk, Devara: Part 1 made a total of Rs 291.76 crore all over India during its 38-day long box office run. Of this, the film made Rs 220.32 crore from its Telugu shows and Rs 62.08 crore from its Hindi shows.

The film's Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam shows made Rs 5.97 crore, Rs 2.04 crore, and Rs 1.35 crore, respectively.

In terms of gross box office collections, the film made a total of Rs 344.84 crore. The film raked in Rs 76.5 crore in overseas box office, taking its worldwide numbers to Rs 421.34 crore.

Devara: Part 1 story, cast, IMDb rating

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is set in the 1980s-90s. Devara: Part 1 is centered around a fearless man hailing from a coastal region who embarks on a perilous journey to save the lives of his people.

The film marks the second collaboration between Koratala Siva and Jr NTR after the blockbuster 2016 film Janatha Garage. Devara also marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the Telugu film industry.

The film has an IMDb rating of 6.4/10 and a Rotten Tomatoes' audience score of 79 per cent. Devara features Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Shruti Marathe, and Murali Sharma in significant roles.