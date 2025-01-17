‘Complete harassment,’ says Kangana Ranaut as SGPC protests screening of Emergency in Punjab

'Emergency' movie release: Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ was not screened at most cinemas in Punjab, following protests by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and other Sikh organisations against the movie. They objected to the screening of the film, and claimed that it showed people of Sikh religion in an objectionable light.

Related Articles

Reacting to their protests, Kangana Ranaut said, “This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened. I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed Sikh religion. This is a complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film (sic).”

She was responding to a tweet by Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who, supporting the call for ban on the film, said she was “a known critic of farmers and Sikhs without knowing their contribution towards our country”.

This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened.

I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed Sikh… https://t.co/VQEWMqiFih — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 17, 2025

Ranaut has directed, written, produced and acted in the political drama, where she plays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. ‘Emergency’ focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977. The movie has been caught up in a controversy over its censor certificate and allegations of misrepresentation of the Sikh community.

‘Emergency’ was not screened in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda, and police forces were deployed outside malls and cinemas in the state. In Amritsar, protesters carried black flags and placards that read "Emergency should be banned" and "Boycott Emergency movie".

SGPC's Partap Singh said that they spoke to the central government to remove the film from cinemas but no action was taken. "Sikh characters are portrayed objectionably," he added.

"Ranaut is an MP from the BJP, and the responsibility of an MP is significant. He or she should work to bring everyone in society together, but instead, she is creating divisions...," said another SGPC member, Kulwant Singh Manan.

In Mohali too, similar scenes played out, while in Jalandhar members of a Sikh organisation said they will not allow this movie to be screened anywhere in Punjab. In Ludhiana, the film was set to be screened in certain theatres but after the objection of Sikh organisations, cinema owners decided to not screen it.

