'Emergency' trailer Twitter review: 'Relying on controversy over content,' say netizens on Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film

Trailer of Kangana Ranaut's much awaited upcoming film Emergency dropped on Monday morning. The trailer of the film captures the tumultuous days of the Emergency in 1975 and the declaration, "Indira is India."

The trailer of the film left netizens divided, with some slamming it for relying on controversy over content as well as the lack of subtlety.

"Looks like Miss Kangana is once again relying on controversy over content. The Emergency is a pivotal chapter in Indian history; here's hoping the storytelling does justice to it, though expectations aren't too high given the track record," a user wrote.

"Bollywood for sure have forgotten to show case a good film. What a crap trailer for Emergency and look at the voice of Kangana Ranaut," a second user commented.

"Extra violence shown in the movie. This may leave its main plot and can backfire the movie. Its better to create a documentary on violence rather than movie. This could be a big flop. Mark my words. Her acting is not food in this trailer. She is putting extra efforts," a third user wrote.

"Oh great, another Kangana special. Bet it'll be as subtle as a sledgehammer," another user said.

Some users, however, backed it for Kangana Ranaut's performance as the former Prime Minister. Netizens have hailed Ranaut for her uncanny resemblance with Indira Gandhi.

A user said: "Emergency trailer is a masterclass. Nobody could have done Indira Gandhi so well (sic)!"

"The Emergency trailer gave me chills, Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi is pure fire. This one looks like a bold and unapologetic take on a controversial chapter in India's history. Can't wait (sic)," yet another user wrote.

"Kangana Ranaut, the actor that you are," a user wrote.

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film focuses on one of the most controversial chapters in Indian history -- Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi from 1975-77. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, late Satish Kaushik, Mahima Choudhry, and Vishak Nair in significant roles.

Emergency is all set to release in theatres on January 17, 2025.