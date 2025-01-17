'Emergency' X reviews: 'Kangana Ranaut deserves National Award for her incredible performance,' say netizens

Emergency, the much-awaited biopic featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, has finally hit the theatres. Soon after the film's first shows were over, social media users could not wait to share their takes on the film.

The film opened to positive reviews from social media users, with most of them backing Ranaut's performance in the film. Users were also pleased with the intensity with which the film captures the intensity of the 1975 Emergency.

"I wasn’t expecting Emergency to hit me so hard! Kangana Ranaut nails the role of Indira Gandhi with such raw honesty, and the whole cast brings their A-game. The visuals are stunning, the story captures the intensity of the 1975 incident, and the music perfectly complements the background of the film. This film does justice to our history in every frame. It's a must watch to know about our history," film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala said.

"After a long time saw a good Biopic. The film completely gives a respect to Indira Gandhi. It depicts her sacrifices and mistakes and Cleary portrays her a strong leader. #KanganaRanaut is exceptional (sic) #Emergency," another viewer said.

A user wrote: "Just watched #Emergency. Terrific is the word. #KanganaRanaut is Brilliant as Indira Gandhi & as a director Kangana excels in giving a honest & real representation of one of the darkest times in India’s history. Absolutely worth the watch! Four Stars."

"#Emergency is more than a film, t’s an experience! Kangana Ranaut commands the screen as Indira Gandhi, with memorable performances by ensemble cast. Kangana’s meticulous direction and GV Prakash’s soul-stirring music make this a cinematic masterpiece," another user noted.

"With #Emergency, #KanganaRanaut once again proves her talent as an actor and director. She brings honesty to her own character and elevates the performances of the other actors. #AnupamKher and #ShreyasTalpade shine, perfectly capturing the essence of their roles. The film stands out with its faithful portrayal of the original characters," yet another user commented.

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency focuses on the true events that took place in 1975 during Indira Gandhi's leadership. Besides Kangana Ranaut, the film features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and late Satish Kaushik in significant roles.