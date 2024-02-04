Cricket, F1 races most streamed content, TMKOC, Bigg Boss among most voice-searched Indian titles in 2023: Report

Indians spent more hours streaming cricket compared to entertainment content in the season of domestic and international cricket tournaments in 2023. States like Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu streamed more hours of cricket compared to other states on Amazon Fire TV, according to Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends Report.

Besides cricket, users also enjoyed streaming Formula 1 (F1) races in the year. Viewership for F1 races saw an increase of 50 per cent from 2022. Apart from sports and sports-related events, comedy, thriller and drama were among the most popular genres of content viewed on Fire TV.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) and Bigg Boss were among the most voice-searched Indian titles on the platform, followed by Anupamaa, Ramayan and CID. "In 2023, Indian households spent around four hours per day streaming their favourite movies, shows, cricket matches, playing games, and listening to music, through Fire TV," the report said.

In movies, some of the most streamed titles on Amazon Prime Video are Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Varun Dhawan and Janhavi Kapoor's Bawaal, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani, Rajinikanth's Jailer, Mohanlal-led Drishyam 2, Ishan Khatter's Pippa and Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta-starrer Mast Mein Rehne Ka.

Viewers who prefer long-form content tuned into series like Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Farzi, Sonakshi Sinha-led Dahaad, Vikramaditya Motwane-directorial Jubilee and Sobhita Dhulipala's Made in Heaven. Moving on from adults, children also had their favourites on Amazon Fire TV.

Parents of young kids used Alexa to search and play shows like Cocomelon, Peppa Pig and Chhota Bheem through Fire TV. Kids' related apps also saw an increase of around 31 per cent in monthly streaming hours per customer. Some of the most popular apps include YouTube Kids, ChuChu TV, HappyKids.

Fire TV users also enjoyed streaming music on their TV as one in every three users played music through Amazon Music, Spotify and other music apps on Fire TV. Besides, users also made the most of free or ad-supported streaming platforms as apps like YouTube, miniTV, MX Player and others saw a 23 per cent on-year rise in streaming hours.

