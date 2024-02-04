Fighter Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film crosses Rs 150 cr, eyes Rs 175 cr in India

Fighter Box Office Day 10: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial action movie Fighter has finally crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India. Fighter made Rs 22.50 crore on its opening day, Rs 39.50 crore on its first Friday, Rs 27.50 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 29 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 8 crore on its first Monday, Rs 7.50 crore on its first Tuesday, and Rs 6.50 crore on its first Wednesday.

With this, the film's total collections reached Rs 146.50 crore in its first week. The film went onto earn Rs 5.75 crore on its second Friday and is estimated to have raked in around Rs 10.50 crore on its second Saturday. In total, Fighter is estimated to have made Rs 162.75 crore on its day 10, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Fighter has now sets its sights on the Rs 175 crore mark in India. On Saturday, the film's morning shows logged an overall 12.47 per cent occupancy whereas its night shows logged an overall 39.73 per cent occupancy.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), the film logged an overall 22.50 per cent theatrical occupancy across 698 shows. In Mumbai, Fighter logged an overall 29.50 per cent theatrical occupancy across 543 shows.

Commenting on the rise in the film's box office collections on the second weekend, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "After a good trend on [second] Fri, Fighter is back in the running, witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Sat... Expectedly, urban centres dominate, taking its biz forward. [Week 2] Fri 6 cr, Sat 11 cr... Should score in double digits on Sun [today] as well... Needs to continue the momentum on weekdays for better results."

After a good trend on [second] Fri, #Fighter is back in the running, witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Sat… Expectedly, urban centres dominate, taking its biz forward.



[Week 2] Fri 6 cr, Sat 11 cr… Should score in double digits on Sun [today] as well… Needs to continue the momentum… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2024

"Glad to see Fighter back on track with superb trending on second weekend as it eyeing Rs 26-28 cr nett. After nose diving on weekdays, the tremendous rise on weekend-2 is a rarest of rare case. Hope film sustains well from here on as it deserves it," film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Glad to see #Fighter back on track with Superb trending on Second weekend as it eying 26-cr nett.



After nosing diving on Weekdays, the tremendous rise on Weekend-2 is a rarest of rare case.



Hope film sustains well from here on as it deserves it. #FighterMovie — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 4, 2024

At the worldwide box office, Fighter is on course to enter the Rs 300 crore club soon.

The film made Rs 36.04 crore on its day 1, Rs 64.57 crore on its day 2, Rs 56.19 crore on its day 3, Rs 52.74 crore on its day 4, Rs 16.33 crore on its day 5, Rs 14.95 crore on its day 6, Rs 11.70 crore on its day 7, Rs 10.24 crore on its day 8, Rs 9.75 crore on its day 9 and Rs 15.19 crore on its day 10.

With this, the movie made a total of Rs 287.70 crore at the worldwide box office as of its second Friday. Meanwhile, Fighter director Siddharth Anand shared his views on the lukewarm response the film has garnered at the domestic box office.

He said considering a huge section of the country's population hasn't flown in planes and been to an airport, it becomes challenging for them to connect to a film showing such experiences.

He explained: "Another thing is the genre. Fighter is a huge leap for a filmmaker. It's a space that is unexplored and absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience. They are like, 'What are these planes doing?'"

"There is a huge percentage of our country, I would say, 90 per cent, who have not flown in planes, who have not been to an airport, so how would they know what’s happening in the movie? This is my dissection. They felt this was a little alien. They didn’t understand what kind of exhilaration they are supposed to feel in the air action, so there is a certain initial disconnect. But once you enter the theatre, you realise this is such a basic film," Anand further said.

Fighter still has a chance to improve its box office numbers as Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Diya is the only big Bollywood release next week.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film focuses on the Balakot airstrike following the Pulwama attack as well as the India-Pakistan border clashes of 2019. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The movie has been produced by Marflix and Viacom18 Studios.

