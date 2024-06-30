'Dad had viral fever and weakness...': Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha hospitalised, confirms son Luv Sinha

Veteran Bollywood actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, aged 77, has been hospitalized at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

“Dad had viral fever and weakness the last couple of days so we decided to admit him to the hospital," Luv told The Indian Express.

Sinha was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai earlier this week. This news follows Sonakshi Sinha's recent marriage to Zaheer Iqbal, where she registered her wedding under the Special Marriage Act at her Bandra residence last Sunday. Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha attended both the registry ceremony and the subsequent reception party.

A few days ago, the actor-politician shared several pictures and videos on social media from his daughter's wedding celebrations.

Sharing the pictures and videos, he wrote on X, "With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in a private and heartfelt ceremony on June 23, marking the beginning of their journey together. Recently, they were seen together, hand in hand, arriving for a family dinner in Mumbai, glowing with the joy of newlywed life and exuding a vibrant energy.

Before his daughter's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha had been actively engaged in campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. He successfully secured victory as a Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal's Asansol constituency, winning by a margin of 59,564 votes.