Deepika-Ranveer wedding: After Konkani ceremony, couple to tie the knot in Sindhi style

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who tied the knot in Italy's Lake Como on November 14 will exchange vows again today as per Sindhi customs. According to reports, the wedding yesterday was a close-knit affair with only 35-40 people in attendance. Celebrated classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal performed while Deepika walked down to the mandap.

After the Konkani-style wedding yesterday, the couple threw a lavish luncheon. The bride and groom picked white and gold Sabyasachi creations for the wedding rituals.

The Villa del Balbianello was decorated with white roses for the Konkani wedding. It is decked up in red flowers today for the Sindhi wedding. Twelve florists from Florence have been flown in from Florence to decorate the venue.

As evinced from the decor, the Sindhi wedding will have a red theme. The bride will wear a red and gold lehenga by Sabyasachi, while the groom will be dressed up in a Kanjeevaram sherwani.

Little to no visuals and photos made its way to the public as the couple deployed heavy security with officials patrolling the lake to ward off paparazzi. In fact, even guests were made to tape their phone cameras.

After the wedding ceremonies, the couple will stay back in Lake Como for two more days and wrap up the rest of the festivities before flying back to India on November 18.

The Padukones will host a reception party at The Leela in Bengaluru on November 21 for their friends. On November 28, there will be a reception party for the film fraternity in Mumbai.