Deepika-Ranveer wedding: Couple's Lake Como venue a high-security, no-photo zone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are mere moments away from exchanging vows. The couple is slated to tie the knot - or rather knots - on November 14 and 15 as per Konkani and Sindhi rituals. The couple who left for Italy on November 10 got officially engaged on November 13. The couple also had a lavish sangeet ceremony in the afternoon.

Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur and her team enthralled the guests with her melodious renditions of hits like Kala Sha Kala, Mehendi Hai Rachney Wali, Mehendi Ni Mehendi and Gur Naal Ishq Mitha.

Ranveer's personal hairstylist, Nitasha Gaurav, who is present at the wedding festivities tweeted: "No pictures, but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn't stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness."

Speaking of pictures, multiple reports mention that the venue has become a high-security fortress. Special boats are patrolling the lake to keep away eager photographers and the paparazzi from Both Ranveer and Deepika's celebrations. In fact, only guests with wrist bands are allowed inside the venues. Even camera lenses on mobile phones are being covered up with stickers to avoid pictures and videos from getting leaked on social media.

Boat rental companies have been urged by local authorities to be cautious about who they are renting boats to. Rental company owners are following regulations and are making strict inquiries about the customer's rental purposes.

Additionally, the wedding will be a close-knit affair with close friends and family in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are only the select few invited to the wedding from the film fraternity.

The couple will also host two wedding reception parties. The Padukones will host their friends and family on November 21, while the other reception will be held in Mumbai on November and will have all of Ranveer-Deepika's friends from the industry.