'Dhamaal 4' Twitter review: 'Perfect family package,' say netizens on Ajay Devgn's latest film

Okay so… has Dhamaal 4 broken the family comedy curse or what?
Dhamaal 4 is out, Ajay Devgn is in full chaos mode, and netizens? They are NOT holding back. The reviews are rolling in thick and fast — and words like 'perfect family package,' 'non-stop laughs,' and 'best one yet' are flying around like confetti.
But before you forward that BookMyShow link to the family group chat, shouldn't you do a little research first?
We've rounded up the most honest, funniest, and most convincing tweets you need to read before you book those tickets. Scroll on!
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Dhamaal 4 Twitter reactions
Dhamaal 4 budget, box office prediction day 1
Reportedly made at an estimated budget of ₹200 crore, Dhamaal 4 is likely to open between ₹14.5 crore and ₹17 crore at the domestic box office. The film is likely to log a decent opening as the Dhamaal franchise has a strong track record.
It is also expected to perform well at the ticket counters due to the abysmal box office collections of the YRF Spyverse's latest film Alpha.
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Dhamaal 4 story, cast
Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is the fourth instalment in the Dhamaal franchise. It focuses on a group of greedy individuals chasing the 'Treasure of Life ', facing challenges along the way. Besides Ajay Devgn, the film stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar in significant roles.