'Dhamaal 4' Twitter review: 'Perfect family package,' say netizens on Ajay Devgn's latest film

Okay so… has Dhamaal 4 broken the family comedy curse or what?

Dhamaal 4 is out, Ajay Devgn is in full chaos mode, and netizens? They are NOT holding back. The reviews are rolling in thick and fast — and words like 'perfect family package,' 'non-stop laughs,' and 'best one yet' are flying around like confetti.

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But before you forward that BookMyShow link to the family group chat, shouldn't you do a little research first?

We've rounded up the most honest, funniest, and most convincing tweets you need to read before you book those tickets. Scroll on!

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Dhamaal 4 Twitter reactions

#Dhamaal4 is a true masterpiece! 4.5/5 ⭐ The best comedy film of the year. u simply can't stop laughing from start to finish



Ajay Devgn delivers a brilliant performance, while Riteish Deshmukh steals every scene Not a boring moment this blockbuster is unstoppable! Must watch🔥 pic.twitter.com/YmzjxYR5qc — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) July 9, 2026

#Dhamaal4 Makers using A.I to make their slop movie, they don't want to do any hard work and then they complain about the lack of screens as a reason for movies being flopped and even blame public for not watching their movies



Meanwhile there are Youtubers breaking Box-office… — Just a Nerd (@Movie__Fans) July 10, 2026 #Dhamaal4 Makers are too lazy using Cheap quality Ai to Show Back stoty montage 🤡🤮



Instagr youtube creators make better than this 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/6UDhxSLJfh — KBV (@Kbv_GoodBoy) July 10, 2026

Dhamaal 4 budget, box office prediction day 1

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Reportedly made at an estimated budget of ₹200 crore, Dhamaal 4 is likely to open between ₹14.5 crore and ₹17 crore at the domestic box office. The film is likely to log a decent opening as the Dhamaal franchise has a strong track record.

It is also expected to perform well at the ticket counters due to the abysmal box office collections of the YRF Spyverse's latest film Alpha.

DON'T MISS | 'Alpha' box office collection day 7: Alia Bhatt's film in downward spiral, will it benefit Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4'?

Dhamaal 4 story, cast

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is the fourth instalment in the Dhamaal franchise. It focuses on a group of greedy individuals chasing the 'Treasure of Life ', facing challenges along the way. Besides Ajay Devgn, the film stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar in significant roles.