Dhurandhar 2 OTT international release: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh's blockbuster

Fifty days in cinemas, and Dhurandhar The Revenge isn't done yet.

The Aditya Dhar directorial, which has been running strong at the box office since its opening day, is now set to make its OTT debut, and it's bringing something extra to the table. The film will drop on Netflix in international territories on May 14, under the title Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw and Undekha), according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

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The name isn't just a label. Overseas audiences who checked the Netflix app found the runtime listed at 3 hours and 52 minutes, three minutes longer than the theatrical cut, which clocked in at 3 hours, 49 minutes and 6 seconds. The additional footage makes this OTT version a distinct watch, even for those who caught it on the big screen.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios. It is the sequel to the first Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, which became a blockbuster and broke several records. The follow-up went further, setting new benchmarks of its own.

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Back home, the film will stream on JioHotstar. Whether Indian audiences will also get access to the extended Raw and Undekha cut remains to be seen.