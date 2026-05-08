OTT releases this week (May 04- May 10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Thank You Next Season 3 and more

This week's streaming calendar hits different. From May 4 to May 10, 2026, the major OTT platforms are rolling out a lineup that spans globe-trotting spy thrillers, gritty South Indian action, viral Malayalam comedy sequels, and Nordic noir, enough to keep you occupied well past the weekend. Here is everything worth knowing.

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Amazon Prime Video

Citadel Season 2 | May 6

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are back as Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, reuniting with Bernard Orlick to take on a global conspiracy threatening to reshape humanity. The team must recruit fresh operatives to battle the Manticore syndicate in a season where alliances shift and the line between friend and foe blurs continuously. Available in Hindi and multiple dubbed versions.

Love Insurance Kompany | May 6

A Tamil-language sci-fi romantic comedy that pits old-school love against tech-driven romance. A man who believes in traditional love meets Dheema, a woman fully embracing the digital dating world. Their relationship is tested further when they go up against Suriyan, the powerful CEO of a love app.

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Dacoit | May 8

Adivi Sesh leads this gritty noir-actioner as Hari, a man who breaks out of prison after thirteen years to seek revenge against his former lover Saraswati (Mrunal Thakur), whose betrayal landed him there in the first place. Set against the backdrop of caste-based conflict in Madanapalle, the story shifts from a revenge thriller into a sprawling crime saga as the two estranged leads are forced into a string of robberies together. Rated 7.9 on IMDb, with a runtime of 2 hours 29 minutes.

No Place To Be Single | May 8

An Italian romantic comedy set in a gossip-heavy Tuscan village. Elisa, a single mother managing a historic estate, finds her life upended when her childhood friend Michele, now a high-powered banker, returns with plans to sell the property. Amid small-town social pressure and a complicated shared history, the two must navigate conflicting priorities and a possible second chance at love.

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Lukkhe | May 8

A Hindi musical crime drama set in Chandigarh's rap scene. An undercover athlete infiltrates a drug ring and finds himself caught between street power and personal ambition. The series centres on a fierce rivalry between rappers MC Badnaam (KING) and OG (Shivankit Parihar), weaving together revenge, brotherhood, and redemption through gritty action and original hip-hop. Eight episodes.

Netflix

My Dearest Assassin | May 7

A Thai action-romance following Lhan, a woman with a rare blood type who was orphaned after her parents were murdered. She finds refuge in House 89, a secret guild of assassins, where she trains to survive and falls for her protector, Pran. When her past catches up with her, Lhan must fight alongside her found family to finally secure her freedom.

The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek Season 2 | May 7

The Nordic noir favourite returns with detectives Naia Thulin and Mark Hess back on the hunt — this time tracking a killer who stalks victims for months before drawing them into a lethal game of hide-and-seek. The investigation begins with the murder of a 41-year-old woman who had been receiving surveillance videos and taunting nursery rhymes from her stalker. A connection to an unsolved high school murder from two years prior adds another layer to this six-episode psychological thriller.

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Thank You, Next: Season 3 | May 8

The Turkish romantic comedy returns for its final chapter. Leyla navigates the aftermath of a life-altering relationship, choosing to live and love entirely on her own terms. The eight-episode season focuses on healing, self-discovery, and the complicated new connections that come with starting over.

Bharatanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam | May 8

The viral Malayalam dark comedy is back. Sasi (Saiju Kurup) and his family travel to Sreekandapuram to deal with the fallout from their late patriarch's secret second life, only to find themselves blackmailed by Govindaraja (Suraj Venjaramoodu) over the fraudulent origins of their family temple. An accidental killing sends things into a spiral of frantic cover-ups, suspicious locals, and escalating chaos. Rated 8.1 on IMDb.

Remarkably Bright Creatures | May 8

An English-language emotional drama arriving on Netflix mid-week for those looking for something quieter and more character-driven.

JioHotstar

Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros | May 8

The beloved Malayalam coming-of-age comedy-drama returns with Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak — four friends written off by society as troublemakers — now navigating the messier, more demanding terrain of adulthood. Directed by Savin SA and written by Vipin Das, the sequel trades the school setting of the first film for a more emotionally layered exploration of what growing up actually costs. Rated 8.3 on IMDb, with a runtime of 2 hours 40 minutes. Available in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

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Song Sung Blue | May 9

An English-language drama premiering on JioHotstar toward the end of the week.

Other Platforms

M.I.A. | May 8 | Peacock

An English-language title for world cinema and documentary enthusiasts.

Song of the Samurai | May 10 | HBO Max

The week wraps up with this historical action title, closing out a packed seven days of streaming across platforms.