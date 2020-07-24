Dil Bechara releases today: Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, how and where to watch online

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara will be available from today, 07:30 pm onwards on Disney+ Hotstar. As a tribute to the late actor, this movie will be available on on Hotstar for subscribers as well as non-subscribers for free.

The OTT platform tweeted about the time of release of Dil Bechara. The tweet read, "Manny is a charming boy who every girl deserves. Watch their cute banter in Dil Bechara streaming from 07: 30 pm tomorrow."



Manny is a charming boy who every girl desires. Watch their cute banter in #DilBechara streaming from 7:30 PM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/E0TXz1GkXK Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) July 23, 2020

Another tweet read, "Watch it Love it Cherish it Enjoy it with everyone as Dil Bechara will be available for you all from 07:30 pm."

The Mukesh Chhabra-directorial features Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi as the lead protagonists- cancer survivors Kizzy and Manny. The film, which is an official remake of John Green's bestselling novel "The Fault in Our Stars" also features actors like Saif Ali Khan, Javed Jaffrey, Milind Gunaji, Swastika Mukherjee and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. The songs of this film are composed by AR Rahman and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Bollywood actors including Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Ranvir Shorey took to social media to talk about the release of Dil Bechara. Ranvir Shorey, who worked with Sushant in the movie Sonchiriya wrote, "Today is the big day. Dil Bechara on Disney+ Hotstar. Good luck and lots of love to the entire team."

Also read: Coronavirus effect: Disney postpones releases of Mulan, Avatar 2, next Star Wars movie