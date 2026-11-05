'Jailer 2' OTT release: Here's when, where to watch Rajinikanth's latest film this weekend

READ THIS: From OTT hit to ₹336-crore movie! Mirzapur's box-office journey takes an unexpected turn

Jailer 2 OTT release date and platform

Prime Video confirmed the streaming date on November 5, announcing that the film would premiere on November 12. The digital release follows its successful theatrical performance, with the film reportedly crossing the Rs 820 crore mark at the global box office.

Jailer 2 box office collection

Advertisement

The film has reportedly collected around Rs 821 crore worldwide, according to figures attributed to trade tracker Sacnilk. Its performance has established it as a major commercial success and placed it among the biggest Tamil-language releases in recent years.

The film's OTT debut is expected to give viewers who missed its theatrical run another opportunity to watch the sequel. It will also allow international audiences to access the film through the streaming platform.

ALSO READ: Ramayana's ₹4,000 crore explained: What the budget covers and how it can recover

Jailer 2 cast and story

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. In the sequel, Rajinikanth returns as the retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose attempt to lead a peaceful life is disrupted by a dangerous criminal network. As threats emerge, he must return to action to protect his family and confront powerful adversaries.

Advertisement

The film features an ensemble cast, including Shivarajkumar, Mohanlal, SJ Suryah, Vijay Sethupathi, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

Nelson Dilipkumar on the sequel

Speaking about the franchise, director Nelson Dilipkumar said the team wanted to build on the connection audiences developed with Muthuvel Pandian in the first film while increasing the scale of the action and the emotional stakes.