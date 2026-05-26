Don 3 controversy explained: What is really going on between Ranveer Singh & Farhan Akhtar

In 2023, when Ranveer Singh was announced as the new Don, a role made legendary first by Amitabh Bachchan and then by Shah Rukh Khan, it felt like one of Bollywood's most electrifying moments. The announcement video was slick, the casting felt audacious, and the internet lit up. Farhan Akhtar was back at the helm, and Don 3 looked set to be one of the decade's defining blockbusters.

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Three years later, it has become one of the industry's messiest fallouts.

How the silence began

After the initial excitement, Don 3 went quiet as there were no cast updates, no shooting schedule, and no release timeline. The silence bred speculation, and the speculation eventually gave way to reports of something more serious.

At first, industry whispers pointed to Ranveer's rough patch at the box office as a possible factor. But after the success of Dhurandhar, a different narrative emerged, one centred on creative differences between the actor and Excel Entertainment.

Reports claimed Ranveer was frustrated by repeated production delays and the absence of a locked script. He allegedly wanted a darker, grittier version of Don, edgier action, a more aggressive tone, while Farhan reportedly preferred to stay closer to the stylistic world established in the earlier films. The creative gap, it appeared, was proving difficult to bridge.

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Things reportedly took a sharper turn when Ranveer allegedly learned that the makers were quietly exploring alternative casting options while he remained officially attached to the project. Soon after, news of his exit became public.

Also read: Industry body bans Ranveer Singh after sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’

A professional dispute turns into a legal one

What might have remained a private disagreement quickly became an industry-level controversy. Excel Entertainment reportedly sought damages of nearly Rs 40 to 45 crore from the actor, citing financial losses incurred during pre-production. The matter was taken to the Producers Guild of India for mediation before eventually reaching the Federation of Western India Cine Employees.

FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit later spoke publicly about the dispute, revealing that Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani had personally approached the federation. He said extensive expenses had already been incurred, including overseas recce trips, hotel bookings, and arrangements for more than 200 crew members.

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Pandit also alleged that Ranveer had signed a three-film agreement with Excel Entertainment and had been actively involved in script discussions and the promotional shoot that announced the film.

The non-cooperation directive

The situation escalated further on May 25, when FWICE issued a formal non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. The organisation alleged that the actor had failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before the body for discussions. Pandit stated that until Ranveer personally addressed the matter, affiliated workers across India would not collaborate with him on films, advertisements, or other projects.

Ranveer chose not to respond directly to the allegations. His team released a statement saying the actor had "consciously chosen to maintain silence" because he believed "professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect." The statement added that Ranveer continued to hold "deep respect and goodwill" for everyone associated with the Don franchise.

What Farhan said

Farhan Akhtar had hinted at the turbulence well before the dispute became public. Speaking to Hollywood Reporter India earlier this year, he said: "Nothing can be taken for granted till you actually have it on film." He did not address the fallout directly, but the remark reflected the deep uncertainty that had come to surround the project.