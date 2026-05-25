Industry body bans Ranveer Singh after sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’

Actor Ranveer Singh has landed in a major controversy after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a non-cooperation directive against him over his reported exit from Don 3.

The federation addressed the issue during a press conference on Monday, saying the decision was taken after discussions with the producers and industry members.

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FWICE issues non-cooperation directive

FWICE has effectively banned Ranveer Singh from working in the industry until the dispute with the makers of Don 3 is resolved. The federation also urged industry members not to collaborate with the actor during this period.

The issue began after Excel Entertainment reportedly demanded compensation of nearly Rs 45 crore for pre-production losses linked to Singh’s exit from the film. The production house, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, claimed heavy investments had already been made before the actor stepped away from the project.

Ranveer Singh breaks silence

Following the federation’s announcement, Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson released a statement defending the actor’s silence on the issue.

“Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” the statement said.

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The statement further added that Singh did not want to respond publicly to “speculations and narratives” and remains focused on his future work commitments.

It also stressed that the actor continues to have “respect and goodwill” for everyone involved in the franchise and wished the film success.

FWICE criticises last-minute exits

FWICE strongly criticised actors leaving films close to production schedules, calling it harmful for the industry.

In its official statement, the federation said the entertainment industry works like “one extended family” where producers, actors, technicians and workers depend on mutual trust and professional commitments.

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The body added that sudden exits by senior actors at crucial stages can disrupt the industry’s working system and create financial instability for producers and technicians.

Dispute over multi-film contract

According to reports, the conflict is linked to a three-film agreement allegedly signed between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment.

The producers reportedly told FWICE that extensive pre-production work had already begun for Don 3, leading to huge financial commitments before the actor exited the project.

When FWICE attempted to mediate the issue, Singh allegedly declined to discuss the matter with the federation, saying it required a more “appropriate” forum.

Despite the current standoff, the federation said it remains open to discussions if both sides are willing to find an amicable solution.

Ashoke Pandit calls matter “serious”

FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit earlier described the issue as “very serious” and warned against the growing trend of actors withdrawing from projects close to shooting schedules.

“You can’t withdraw from a project 10 days before the shoot starts,” Pandit had said while speaking to the media.

He also warned that the federation would take strict action if contracts signed with producers are not honoured.

Producers Guild also stepped in

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The dispute had earlier reached the Producers Guild of India, where senior industry figures reportedly tried to mediate between the two sides.

However, reports suggested that settlement discussions failed to reach a final resolution.

Farhan Akhtar also spoke about the uncertainty surrounding the project in an earlier interview, saying the last few years had taught him to “expect the unexpected.”

‘Don 3’ remains stuck in development

Don 3 was officially announced in 2023 as the third instalment of the popular Don franchise.

The film has faced several delays and casting changes since then. Actress Kiara Advani was initially attached to the project before reportedly exiting. There were also rumours about Hrithik Roshan taking over the lead role, though those reports were later denied.

Some industry reports even suggested that Farhan Akhtar himself could return as the face of the franchise.

Ranveer focuses on new projects

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is reportedly reassessing his film lineup after the massive global success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar.

The actor is also preparing for his upcoming zombie entertainer Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta. The film is expected to mark Singh’s debut as a producer under his banner, Maa Kasam Films.

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Farhan Akhtar’s last directorial venture in the Don franchise was Don 2, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani.