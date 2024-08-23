Dua Lipa to headline Zomato Feeding India Concert in November. Check details for date, venue and ticket price

Global pop sensation and grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa will be headlining the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) on November 30, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on August 23.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), Goyal said, “Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) is back! Headlining this year’s event is my favourite global pop icon Dua Lipa, an inspiration to millions worldwide!”

Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) is back! Headlining this year’s event is my favourite global pop icon, @DUALIPA, an inspiration to millions worldwide!



ZFIC is our endeavour to strengthen India’s resolve to eradicate malnutrition and hunger in the country through community… pic.twitter.com/BG3QwRqI59 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 23, 2024

The event will be held at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai and will also see performances from leading artists like Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder, among others.

The event marks the pop sensation’s second performance in India, following her 2019 appearance at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai.

Sharing her excitement about her trip to India, Dua Lipa said, “My recent trip to India was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt were amazing, and I can’t wait to return in November 2024 to perform for an incredible audience at the Zomato Feeding India Concert.”

The Feeding India Concert is part of Zomato’s initiative to fight hunger and malnutrition in India. The first edition of the concert was held in December 2022 with Post Malone headlining, and saw a large turnout and significant support for the cause. This year’s concert continues the mission to support the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030.

Concert details

Date, time: The event is scheduled for November 30 from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Venue: MMRDA Grounds, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Tickets: Tickets will go on pre-sale for HSBC cardholders from August 27 at 12 pm, general sales will start on August 29. Tickets can be purchased through the Zomato app. Ticket resale is permitted only through the official Zomato Live reselling platform.

There are no age restrictions for the event, but children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. A separate ticket is required for children aged 6 and older.

Pricing: The exact prices for this year’s concert are yet to be announced. Previous events had prices ranging from Rs 2,999 to Rs 19,999.

Performers: Alongside Dua Lipa, the lineup includes prominent national artists like Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder.

The concert venue will have two zones — Gold and Silver — along with a lounge, merchandise store, bars, restrooms, and food and beverage counters.