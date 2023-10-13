'Dunki' isn't postponed! Shah Rukh Khan's film to clash with Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' at box office on Dec 22

Defying all the rumors about its postponement, Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film 'Dunki' is all set for a December release this year. It is going to face a tough competition at the box office as 'Salaar', another mega project, is scheduled to be released on the same day as Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki.

There were rumors that Dunki might be postponed to avoid clashing with Salaar, but the makers of Dunki have confirmed to India Today that the film will release on its scheduled date, December 22, 2023.

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. The film is a comedy-drama with a social message. Shah Rukh Khan will look to end the year on a very high note what with his releases 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' setting new box office benchmarks.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. The film is an action thriller. The movie was originally scheduled to premiere on September 28 but earlier this month the release was pushed by the makers due to ''unforseen circumstances''.

The clash between Dunki and Salaar is one of the most anticipated clashes of 2023. Both films are highly anticipated, and both stars have a huge fan following.

SRK had also confirmed in his press meet recently that Jawan will release in December. Khan also corroborated his method of marking national events with his films. SRK, who celebrated Republic Day with the action-filled release of 'Pathaan', then marked Janmashtami with the dramatic 'Jawan'. He has now announced plans for a Christmas celebration through his forthcoming film 'Dunki'.

Meanwhile, it was announced recently that Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' will be shown in 1,979 locations in North America in December even after Shah Rukh Khan's ' Dunki's' release on the same day, said the movie's distributor in the region.

"#SalaarCeasefire is about to shake 1,979 locations in North America to the core, with unmatched Bulldozer forcem," posted Prathyangira Cinemas on X platform (formerly Twitter).

''Dunki'', which is backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, will be Shah Rukh's third release of 2023. He made a return to leading man roles with ''Pathaan'', which was released in January. The Siddharth Anand directorial raised over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

His most recent film ''Jawan'', directed by Atlee, was released on September 7. The film has also earned over Rs 1000 crore globally.

