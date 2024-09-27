'Emergency' row: What are the changes suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut-led Indira Gandhi biopic before release?

Actor-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is controversy's favourite child, which is also the case with her upcoming film Emergency. The film has been mired in controversy ever since its trailer dropped with Ranaut reprising the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Now, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) told the Bombay High Court that Emergency will get a theatrical release if certain cuts were made to it.

The CBFC suggested a total of 13 changes to the film including 6 insertions, 4 exclusions, and 3 modifications.

The CBFC's condition comes after the actor-politician said in an interview that she wouldn't cut any parts of her movie and is determined to release it as it has been made.

The CBFC committee said that the film had "scenes depicting political violence and unrest, along with mild references to atrocities against women". Due to this, the committee deemed the film suitable for watching with parental guidance for children under 12 years of age.

Here are some changes that the CBFC has recommended

The committee went through the concerns raised by Sikh groups regarding the portrayal of their community in the film. The CBFC has also requested the makers to put up a disclaimer stating that the film is "inspired by true events" and is a "dramatic transformation". The censor board has recommended the removal of words like 'Sant' and 'Bhindranwale' from a certain dialogue between Sanjay Gandhi and Giani Zail Singh. It also sought the deletion in a dialogue between the former PM and the Indian Army top brass. It also asked the filmmakers to delete a phrase wherein Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale is being praised. The makers have also been asked to remove those visuals and dialogues that show the targeting of non-Sikhs. The CBFC has also producers to axe a dialogue referring to 'Khalistan' and tone down some scenes where Sikhs are depicted. Moreover, the censor board also suggested that the makers insert static texts to show it is "real footage" wherever the filmmakers have used it in the film. The board also asked producers to submit documentary proof of all the stats, statements and references mentioned in the film.

On the other hand, the film's co-producer Zee Entertainment Limited alleged that the board "illegally" and "arbitrarily" withheld certification for the film. The production house sought time to decide on whether or not the cuts can be made.

The Bombay HC asked the CBFC to make up its mind and criticised it for not taking a stance on not issuing a certificate on the movie. The bench said the censor board has to take a decision this way or that, or it would amount to curtailing free speech and expression.