Emergency update: Kangana Ranaut-starrer Indira Gandhi biopic gets release date. Here's what we know

Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher-starrer Emergency has finally got a release date. The film, centered around former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the 1975 Emergency, will hit the theatres in the week preceding Republic Day 2025.

Emergency will release on silver screens across the country on January 17, 2025.

While sharing a poster of her upcoming film on X, Ranaut wrote: "17th January 2025 -- The epic saga of the nation's most powerful woman and the moment that altered India's destiny. Emergency - Unveils only in cinemas on 17.01.2025!"

Emergency release delays

The release of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie has been marred by a series of delays. Previously, it was announced that the film will release in October-November 2023 and later rescheduled to release on June 14, 2024. The film's release was then postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections, which were conducted in seven phases.

Then, it was scheduled to release on September 6, 2024. On August 30, Ranaut said that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was denying a certificate to the film due to external pressures.

Telangana government also considered banning the film due to Sikh community's objections. Later, on October 17, Ranaut said that the CBFC finally cleared the film.

"We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support," the actor-politician wrote on X.

Emergency story, cast

Directed and written by Kangana Ranaut, the film is centered around the life of former PM Indira Gandhi and the events of 1975 including the Emergency.

Besides Kangana Ranaut, the film features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, late Satish Kaushil, Mahima Chaudhry, Ashok Chhabra, Milind Soman, and Vishak Nair in significant roles.

Movies releasing in January 2025

The film will hit the theatres ahead of Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 and Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Sky Force. Both Lahore 1947 and Sky Force will hit the theatres on January 24 next year.